Israeli airstrike in Taybeh injures four civilians

18-12-2025 | 05:57
Israeli airstrike in Taybeh injures four civilians
Israeli airstrike in Taybeh injures four civilians

Lebanon’s health authorities reported that an Israeli airstrike on Thursday targeted a vehicle in the town of Taybeh, in the Marjeyoun district, injuring four civilians.

