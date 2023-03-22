Amazon expands Fire TV lineup with more QLED models, entry-level 2-Series TVs and new markets

Variety
2023-03-22 | 09:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Amazon expands Fire TV lineup with more QLED models, entry-level 2-Series TVs and new markets
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
Amazon expands Fire TV lineup with more QLED models, entry-level 2-Series TVs and new markets

As competition among smart TV makers heats up, Amazon today is introducing an expanded Fire TV lineup which now includes more sizes for its top-of-the-line Omni QLED series as well as a new, lower-cost Fire TV 2-Series that will start at $199.99. The company is also bringing its TVs to new markets globally, updating some features — like the Omni QLED’s “ambient” mode — and will roll out its cloud gaming service Luna to countries outside the US for the first time.

Amazon first announced its Omni QLED TVs last fall as a way to bring better picture quality to customers with a 4K QLED display. The sets, which initially shipped in both 65-inch ($799.99) and 75-inch ($1,099.99) sizes, were the first Amazon Fire TVs to ship with Dolby Vision IQ. They also support HDR 10+ Adaptive and Adaptive Brightness, which adjusts the picture brightness and contrast based on the room’s brightness.
 
Now, the company is expanding its QLED lineup with three new models starting at $449.99, in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch sizes. Like their larger counterparts, these will still include QLED displays with up to 96 dimming zones and the sensor-driven “Ambient Experience” features.

The TVs ship with a custom sensor package on the front that includes a presence sensor that allows the TV to turn its “Ambient Experience” on or off based on whether someone has entered or left the room thanks to an ambient light sensor that helps the TV understand the context of the movement. That is, if you just walked past the TV to get a midnight snack it may remain off, but if you walk into the room in the morning, it may load the ambient experience to help you start your day.
 
The experience includes a free package of artwork and photography and various Alexa widgets that can be displayed either compacted or expanded, delivering things like news and headlines, your calendar, notes and reminders, streaming recommendations, and more.

Now, Amazon says the experience is being updated with new art, too. Specifically, it’s adding something it’s calling “dynamic art,” or art that adapts to the current environment. The art will change based on factors like the time of day, temperature, weather, and more. Initially, Amazon is working with contemporary artist Samuel Stubblefield to create the dynamic art package.

“We want to make smart TVs that are actually smart. That means things like bringing together content usefully…but we also want them to be beautiful and useful throughout more parts of the day and infused with ambient intelligence to make them more powerful for customers,” noted Daniel Rausch, VP of Entertainment Devices & Services at Amazon, in a conversation about the new Fire TV products.
 
These newly added QLED models will become available for pre-order today and ship on May 11. The 43″ will be $449.99; the 50″ is $529.99; and the 55″ is $599.99.

Amazon is also now introducing a new line of more affordable Fire TVs, dubbed the Fire TV 2-Series, which slots in below the existing QLED and 4-Series. These will ship in two models to start: 32-inch ($199.99) and 40-inch ($249.99( options in HD. The 2-Series lineup supports HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Audio and comes with an Alexa Voice remote.
 
These models can be ordered now and start shipping today.

In addition, Amazon says it will now begin to ship its Omni QLED Series, 4-Series, and new 2-Series in the UK, Germany, and Mexico for the first time.

Rausch says the company has now sold over 200 million Fire TV devices, including TVs and media players, worldwide and has shipped over 260 Fire TV models with its partners, like TCL, Hisense, Yamada, Xiaomi, and others. As TV sets themselves become more powerful, many consumers are now opting to buy a TV with Fire TV baked in, rather than as a streaming player add-on. This has resulted in TVs becoming the fastest-growing part of the Fire TV business, he notes.
 
Alongside the TV expansion, the company will also bring its Luna cloud gaming service to new markets outside the US for the first time.

Designed to work with Fire TV, Luna offers Prime customers a rotating selection of monthly games that can be streamed and played using a Bluetooth controller like Amazon’s Luna Controller, or even with a smartphone through a companion app.

Luna customers can optionally choose to subscribe to premium packages, like Luna+, Ubisoft+ and Jackbox Games. Luna+ includes a broad selection of games like action, adventure, platformer, indie, shooter, racing, and classic games for $9.99 per month. The Ubisoft+ subscription, meanwhile, features top titles and fan favorites like Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry for $17.99 per month. And Jackbox Games offers a party gaming set for $4.99 per month.

The service has been generally available in the US for over a year and is now coming to the UK, Germany and Canada, Amazon says, which will allow it to reach some of the new Fire TV markets
 
Amazon isn’t alone in targeting consumers with TVs running its own OS — rival Roku in January revealed its first-ever TVs designed and built by the company. But neither effort is meant to preclude the companies from working with partners — it’s more of a way to demonstrate what’s possible from the company’s own software and specs while generating additional revenue from hardware sales.
 

Variety

Amazon

Expands

Fire TV

Gaming

Luna

Streaming

Television

QLED

Models

Series

Markets

LBCI Next
UNEP selects Lebanese chef Leyla Fathallah as food waste advocate for West Asia region
Wizz Air says to expand fleet, sees good growth in Middle East
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:11

Apple TV+ drops its free offering for ‘Friday Night Baseball,’ expands games to 45+ countries

LBCI
Variety
09:40

Amazon raises pay for UK operations employees

LBCI
Variety
08:29

Amazon has rolled out contactless tech to 200 locations including Panera cafes

LBCI
World
08:06

US FDA expands use of Regeneron's cholesterol drug in young children

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:39

Ubisoft’s new AI tool automatically generates dialogue for non-playable game characters

LBCI
Variety
10:31

GitHub’s Copilot goes beyond code completion, adds a chat mode and more

LBCI
Variety
10:16

CodiumAI is using generative AI to help developers build code logic tests automatically

LBCI
Variety
10:11

Apple TV+ drops its free offering for ‘Friday Night Baseball,’ expands games to 45+ countries

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:13

Crop merchant Louis Dreyfus gets profit boost in volatile year

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-21

BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000

LBCI
Variety
09:37

New victims come forward after mass-ransomware attack

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21

Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:57

Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:33

Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:35

Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option

LBCI
Middle East
04:17

Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:39

Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:45

Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app