Enter the Objaverse: 800,000 virtual props for AIs to play with

Variety
2023-03-24 | 10:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Enter the Objaverse: 800,000 virtual props for AIs to play with
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Enter the Objaverse: 800,000 virtual props for AIs to play with

If AI is going to work its way out of the chat box and into our living rooms, it will need to understand spaces and objects better. To further that work, the Allen Institute for AI has created a gigantic and diverse database of 3D models of everyday objects, so simulations for AI models can be that much closer to reality.

Simulators are basically 3D environments meant to represent real places that a robot or AI might have to navigate or understand. But unlike, say, a modern console game, training simulators are far from photorealistic and often lack detail, variation or interactivity.

Objaverse, as it is awkwardly yet somehow pleasingly named, aims to improve this with its collection of over 800,000 (and growing) 3D models with all kinds of metadata. The things represented range from types of food to tables and chairs to appliances and gadgets. Any relatively ordinary object you might expect to see in a home, office or restaurant is represented here.

It’s meant to replace aging object libraries like ShapeNet, an old standby database with about 50,000 less detailed models. If the only “lamp” your AI has ever seen is a generic one with no pattern or color, how can you expect it to recognize a funky cut-glass one or one with a totally different shape? Objaverse includes variations on common objects so the model can learn what defines them despite their differences.

Sure, it probably won’t be necessary for your AI assistant to identify a bookcase as “medieval” or not, but it should definitely know the difference between a peeled and unpeeled banana. But you never know what might matter.
 
Using photorealistic imagery (captured via photogrammetry, it is clear) also brings a level of diversity and realism that is obvious in retrospect. Sure, all beds look roughly the same, but what about unmade beds? All different!

Having objects that also animate to do their “main thing” if you will is also helpful. Knowing what a refrigerator, cabinet, book, laptop or garage door look like closed is one thing and open is another, but how does it get from A to B? It sounds simplistic but if AI models aren’t provided this information, they aren’t likely to invent or intuit it.

You can read more about the characteristics and details of this huge dataset in the AI2 paper describing it. If you’re a researcher, you can start using it now for free via Hugging Face.
 

Variety

Objaverse

3D Models

AI2

Allen Institute

Artificial Intelligence

Virtual

Props

Gigantic

Diverse

Database

LBCI Next
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
Terra creator Do Kwon reportedly arrested at Montenegro airport
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-15

How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-10

GM, Ford, Google partner to promote 'virtual' power plants

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:22

Coinbase, SEC on collision course for 'existential' clash over crypto industry

LBCI
Variety
09:59

Asteroid that could wipe out a city is near, but don’t fear

LBCI
Variety
09:48

Huupe, a ‘smart’ basketball hoop startup, raises its game with $11M

LBCI
Variety
09:46

Ford to build next-gen EV truck at $5.6B factory in 2025

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:46

OpenAI connects ChatGPT to the internet

LBCI
Variety
09:44

Databricks pushes open-source chatbot as cheaper ChatGPT alternative

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

USAID's Community Support Program marks completion of 76 students' internships

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app