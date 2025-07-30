Lebanese President Joseph Aoun concluded his two-day official visit to Algeria with a series of symbolic and high-level engagements that highlighted the depth of Lebanese-Algerian relations and reaffirmed mutual cooperation.



On Wednesday morning, President Aoun visited the historic Cathedral of Notre-Dame d’Afrique in Algiers, where he was received by clergy and toured the site, describing it in the guestbook as a "symbol of coexistence and cultural dialogue."



He emphasized the message of shared humanity and interfaith respect embodied by the cathedral, which dates back to 1872.



Later, President Aoun visited the Grand Mosque of Algiers, the largest mosque in Africa and one of the largest globally. Welcomed by Sheikh Mouhammad Mamoun Al-Qasimi, Aoun praised the mosque as a monument to Islamic tolerance and spiritual unity. In his message, he noted how the mosque represents “true faith that inspires love and peaceful coexistence.”



During the visit, Sheikh Qasimi presented President Aoun with a replica of the mosque’s emblem. Aoun also noted the presence of Lebanese-made chandeliers and doors inside the mosque, underscoring the cultural exchange between the two nations.



In addition, Aoun met with Lebanon’s outgoing ambassador to Algeria, Mohammad Hassan, thanking him for his role in enhancing bilateral ties and organizing the presidential visit.



President Aoun's visit culminated in a summit with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who awarded him the National Order of Merit (Athir Class), Algeria’s highest state decoration for foreign heads of state.



During their talks, both leaders agreed on concrete steps to bolster bilateral cooperation. These included the resumption of direct flights by Air Algérie to Beirut starting August 14, the renewal of political consultations through a long-dormant joint committee, support for Lebanon’s reconstruction and renewable energy projects, and the signing of a series of upcoming bilateral agreements covering finance, culture, and the media sector.



A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Lebanese and Algerian information ministers to support Lebanon's struggling state media institutions.



In a joint press conference, President Tebboune expressed Algeria's continued solidarity with Lebanon and reiterated his country’s commitment to advocating for Lebanese sovereignty at the U.N. Security Council. He also pledged to revive economic ties through a joint business council.



President Aoun, for his part, thanked Algeria for its long-standing support, calling Arab solidarity “vital for Lebanon’s unity and sovereignty.” He reaffirmed Lebanon’s desire to engage with its Arab neighbors through cooperation, not interference.



The visit concluded with an official farewell ceremony at the Algiers airport, where military honors were rendered and the Lebanese national anthem played.