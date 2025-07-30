News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops
Lebanon News
30-07-2025 | 08:27
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun concluded his two-day official visit to Algeria with a series of symbolic and high-level engagements that highlighted the depth of Lebanese-Algerian relations and reaffirmed mutual cooperation.
On Wednesday morning, President Aoun visited the historic Cathedral of Notre-Dame d’Afrique in Algiers, where he was received by clergy and toured the site, describing it in the guestbook as a "symbol of coexistence and cultural dialogue."
He emphasized the message of shared humanity and interfaith respect embodied by the cathedral, which dates back to 1872.
Later, President Aoun visited the Grand Mosque of Algiers, the largest mosque in Africa and one of the largest globally. Welcomed by Sheikh Mouhammad Mamoun Al-Qasimi, Aoun praised the mosque as a monument to Islamic tolerance and spiritual unity. In his message, he noted how the mosque represents “true faith that inspires love and peaceful coexistence.”
During the visit, Sheikh Qasimi presented President Aoun with a replica of the mosque’s emblem. Aoun also noted the presence of Lebanese-made chandeliers and doors inside the mosque, underscoring the cultural exchange between the two nations.
In addition, Aoun met with Lebanon’s outgoing ambassador to Algeria, Mohammad Hassan, thanking him for his role in enhancing bilateral ties and organizing the presidential visit.
President Aoun's visit culminated in a summit with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who awarded him the National Order of Merit (Athir Class), Algeria’s highest state decoration for foreign heads of state.
During their talks, both leaders agreed on concrete steps to bolster bilateral cooperation. These included the resumption of direct flights by Air Algérie to Beirut starting August 14, the renewal of political consultations through a long-dormant joint committee, support for Lebanon’s reconstruction and renewable energy projects, and the signing of a series of upcoming bilateral agreements covering finance, culture, and the media sector.
A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Lebanese and Algerian information ministers to support Lebanon's struggling state media institutions.
In a joint press conference, President Tebboune expressed Algeria's continued solidarity with Lebanon and reiterated his country’s commitment to advocating for Lebanese sovereignty at the U.N. Security Council. He also pledged to revive economic ties through a joint business council.
President Aoun, for his part, thanked Algeria for its long-standing support, calling Arab solidarity “vital for Lebanon’s unity and sovereignty.” He reaffirmed Lebanon’s desire to engage with its Arab neighbors through cooperation, not interference.
The visit concluded with an official farewell ceremony at the Algiers airport, where military honors were rendered and the Lebanese national anthem played.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Joseph Aoun
Lebanon
Algeria
Visit
Cooperation
Next
Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan warns against government fragmentation and political escalation
Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-30
Justice Minister Adel Nassar concludes official visit to France with high-level meetings on judicial cooperation
Lebanon News
2025-05-30
Justice Minister Adel Nassar concludes official visit to France with high-level meetings on judicial cooperation
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-29
Lebanese President Aoun begins official visit to Algeria, highlights deep ties and shared aspirations
Lebanon News
2025-07-29
Lebanese President Aoun begins official visit to Algeria, highlights deep ties and shared aspirations
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-29
President Aoun heads to Algeria for official visit
Lebanon News
2025-07-29
President Aoun heads to Algeria for official visit
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
Lebanon's President Aoun arrives in Cairo for official visit
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
Lebanon's President Aoun arrives in Cairo for official visit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:28
PM Salam reviews economic developments, meets UN Coordinator and Tunisian Ambassador
Lebanon News
10:28
PM Salam reviews economic developments, meets UN Coordinator and Tunisian Ambassador
0
Lebanon News
10:23
Highlights of Lebanon’s new judicial appointments following council approval
Lebanon News
10:23
Highlights of Lebanon’s new judicial appointments following council approval
0
Lebanon News
09:21
Supreme Judicial Council approves judicial appointments draft and refers It to Justice Minister for issuance
Lebanon News
09:21
Supreme Judicial Council approves judicial appointments draft and refers It to Justice Minister for issuance
0
Lebanon News
09:11
Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan warns against government fragmentation and political escalation
Lebanon News
09:11
Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan warns against government fragmentation and political escalation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-05-09
Ten percent tariffs only for 'best' countries: US commerce secretary
World News
2025-05-09
Ten percent tariffs only for 'best' countries: US commerce secretary
0
Lebanon News
07:39
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
Lebanon News
07:39
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-05
New scanners, tougher controls: Lebanon fights smuggling to win IMF backing
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-05
New scanners, tougher controls: Lebanon fights smuggling to win IMF backing
0
Lebanon News
07:48
Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6
Lebanon News
07:48
Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Banking reform law reaches Lebanese Parliament: What it means for depositors
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Banking reform law reaches Lebanese Parliament: What it means for depositors
2
Lebanon News
11:23
Fairuz leaves Ziad Rahbani's condolences ceremony—Video
Lebanon News
11:23
Fairuz leaves Ziad Rahbani's condolences ceremony—Video
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Return plan takes off: First convoy of Syrian refugees returns from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Return plan takes off: First convoy of Syrian refugees returns from Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:39
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
Lebanon News
07:39
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
5
Lebanon News
10:52
Sources to LBCI: Cabinet to discuss exclusive arms possession in next session
Lebanon News
10:52
Sources to LBCI: Cabinet to discuss exclusive arms possession in next session
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
A genius mourned: Lebanon gathers for Ziad Rahbani's memorial
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
A genius mourned: Lebanon gathers for Ziad Rahbani's memorial
7
Lebanon News
07:48
Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6
Lebanon News
07:48
Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6
8
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More