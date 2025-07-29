Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Ziad Rahbani was more than a composer or playwright—he was a mirror of Lebanon's identity, a vital part of its theatrical and musical soul.



On the second day of his memorial services, his presence was deeply felt in the eyes and hearts of those who came to bid him farewell. The nation remains cloaked in grief over the loss of the man many regarded as a genius.



At the Church of the Dormition in Mhaydseh, Bikfaya—a place long familiar to the Rahbani family—the hall overflowed with mourners.



Some were political figures who may have aligned or disagreed with his ideals, but all were united in their admiration of his artistry. Artists from both his generation and the younger ones gathered as well, drawn by the brilliance of a man whose unconventional philosophy left a lasting mark.



Among them were his closest companions in theater, music, and life—those who truly understood the complexity of his mind and spirit. Some chose silence over words, holding on to the joy of shared memories, while others remembered him in their own heartfelt ways.



At the heart of this collective sorrow stood his mother, the legendary Fairouz. Her silence spoke volumes, and the tear in her eye captured the depth of her pain. To many, Fairouz is a national symbol, and in her grief, the nation grieves with her.



Though the official mourning may last only a few days, Fairouz's private tribute will continue each morning—from the balcony of her home in Zeghrine, where she will sing to her son, echoing his melodies in eternal prayer.