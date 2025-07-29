News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
A genius mourned: Lebanon gathers for Ziad Rahbani's memorial
News Bulletin Reports
29-07-2025 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
A genius mourned: Lebanon gathers for Ziad Rahbani's memorial
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Ziad Rahbani was more than a composer or playwright—he was a mirror of Lebanon's identity, a vital part of its theatrical and musical soul.
On the second day of his memorial services, his presence was deeply felt in the eyes and hearts of those who came to bid him farewell. The nation remains cloaked in grief over the loss of the man many regarded as a genius.
At the Church of the Dormition in Mhaydseh, Bikfaya—a place long familiar to the Rahbani family—the hall overflowed with mourners.
Some were political figures who may have aligned or disagreed with his ideals, but all were united in their admiration of his artistry. Artists from both his generation and the younger ones gathered as well, drawn by the brilliance of a man whose unconventional philosophy left a lasting mark.
Among them were his closest companions in theater, music, and life—those who truly understood the complexity of his mind and spirit. Some chose silence over words, holding on to the joy of shared memories, while others remembered him in their own heartfelt ways.
At the heart of this collective sorrow stood his mother, the legendary Fairouz. Her silence spoke volumes, and the tear in her eye captured the depth of her pain. To many, Fairouz is a national symbol, and in her grief, the nation grieves with her.
Though the official mourning may last only a few days, Fairouz's private tribute will continue each morning—from the balcony of her home in Zeghrine, where she will sing to her son, echoing his melodies in eternal prayer.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Genius
Mourn
Lebanon
Ziad Rahbani
Memorial
Next
Banking reform law reaches Lebanese Parliament: What it means for depositors
Israel threatens Hamas amid ceasefire talks and rising international pressure—the details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-26
Remembering Ziad Rahbani: The legend who rewrote Lebanon's soundtrack
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-26
Remembering Ziad Rahbani: The legend who rewrote Lebanon's soundtrack
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
PM Salam pays tribute to Ziad Rahbani: A bold voice for justice and dignity
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
PM Salam pays tribute to Ziad Rahbani: A bold voice for justice and dignity
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-27
Remembering Ziad Rahbani: a voice of rebellion whose words still echo in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-27
Remembering Ziad Rahbani: a voice of rebellion whose words still echo in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:23
Fairuz leaves Ziad Rahbani's condolences ceremony—Video
Lebanon News
11:23
Fairuz leaves Ziad Rahbani's condolences ceremony—Video
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Return plan takes off: First convoy of Syrian refugees returns from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Return plan takes off: First convoy of Syrian refugees returns from Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Banking reform law reaches Lebanese Parliament: What it means for depositors
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Banking reform law reaches Lebanese Parliament: What it means for depositors
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-28
Israel threatens Hamas amid ceasefire talks and rising international pressure—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-28
Israel threatens Hamas amid ceasefire talks and rising international pressure—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-28
Timing critical as PM Salam plans cabinet session on Hezbollah’s armed status
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-28
Timing critical as PM Salam plans cabinet session on Hezbollah’s armed status
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-27
Israeli army: Hezbollah militant killed in South Lebanon strike
Lebanon News
2025-04-27
Israeli army: Hezbollah militant killed in South Lebanon strike
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-24
Britain, France, Germany to hold Gaza 'emergency call' Friday: UK
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-24
Britain, France, Germany to hold Gaza 'emergency call' Friday: UK
0
Lebanon News
08:58
Six convicted in killing of Irish UNIFIL peacekeeper in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:58
Six convicted in killing of Irish UNIFIL peacekeeper in South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2025-07-25
Iran and Europeans begin nuclear talks with questions over future UN sanctions
Middle East News
2025-07-25
Iran and Europeans begin nuclear talks with questions over future UN sanctions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:39
First voluntary Syrian refugee convoy returns from Lebanon through Jdeidet Yabous crossing
Lebanon News
06:39
First voluntary Syrian refugee convoy returns from Lebanon through Jdeidet Yabous crossing
2
Lebanon News
11:23
Fairuz leaves Ziad Rahbani's condolences ceremony—Video
Lebanon News
11:23
Fairuz leaves Ziad Rahbani's condolences ceremony—Video
3
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
02:43
Vocational baccalaureate results set for release on Tuesday
Lebanon News
02:43
Vocational baccalaureate results set for release on Tuesday
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Banking reform law reaches Lebanese Parliament: What it means for depositors
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Banking reform law reaches Lebanese Parliament: What it means for depositors
6
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon’s culture minister hails Ziad Rahbani as ‘exceptional talent’
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon’s culture minister hails Ziad Rahbani as ‘exceptional talent’
7
Lebanon News
06:19
President Aoun heads to Algeria for official visit
Lebanon News
06:19
President Aoun heads to Algeria for official visit
8
Lebanon News
10:52
Sources to LBCI: Cabinet to discuss exclusive arms possession in next session
Lebanon News
10:52
Sources to LBCI: Cabinet to discuss exclusive arms possession in next session
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More