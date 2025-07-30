Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6

Middle East Airlines announced on Wednesday that it will adjust the departure times of select flights to and from multiple destinations between August 1 and August 6, 2025, due to operational reasons.



The affected destinations include Abidjan, Accra, Paris, Rome, Athens, Istanbul, Cairo, Larnaca, Dubai, and Jeddah. The airline stated that the changes involve both advanced and delayed departure times.