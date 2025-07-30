News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
Lebanon News
30-07-2025 | 07:39
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam issued memorandum No. 29/2025 ordering the closure of public administrations, institutions, and municipalities on Monday, August 4, 2025, in commemoration of the Beirut Port explosion.
The decision is based on Decree No. 15215 dated September 27, 2005, and its amendments—particularly Decree No. 8007 dated February 23, 2021—as well as memorandum No. 28/2025, which announced a national day of mourning on the anniversary.
The move reflects the government's recognition of the tragedy's impact and its continued significance for the Lebanese people.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Public
Holiday
Beirut Port
Blast
Anniversary
Next
Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6
Saudi Ambassador says the future is bright for Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-04
No justice yet: Beirut Port explosion indictment unlikely before fifth anniversary
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-04
No justice yet: Beirut Port explosion indictment unlikely before fifth anniversary
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-19
Beirut Port overhaul: Lebanon adopts advanced scanning tech to fight smuggling
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-19
Beirut Port overhaul: Lebanon adopts advanced scanning tech to fight smuggling
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-03
Beirut Port blast judge summons MP Ghazi Zaiter for questioning on June 13
Lebanon News
2025-06-03
Beirut Port blast judge summons MP Ghazi Zaiter for questioning on June 13
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:28
PM Salam reviews economic developments, meets UN Coordinator and Tunisian Ambassador
Lebanon News
10:28
PM Salam reviews economic developments, meets UN Coordinator and Tunisian Ambassador
0
Lebanon News
10:23
Highlights of Lebanon’s new judicial appointments following council approval
Lebanon News
10:23
Highlights of Lebanon’s new judicial appointments following council approval
0
Lebanon News
09:21
Supreme Judicial Council approves judicial appointments draft and refers It to Justice Minister for issuance
Lebanon News
09:21
Supreme Judicial Council approves judicial appointments draft and refers It to Justice Minister for issuance
0
Lebanon News
09:11
Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan warns against government fragmentation and political escalation
Lebanon News
09:11
Sheikh Ahmad Qabalan warns against government fragmentation and political escalation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-05
New scanners, tougher controls: Lebanon fights smuggling to win IMF backing
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-05
New scanners, tougher controls: Lebanon fights smuggling to win IMF backing
0
Lebanon News
07:48
Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6
Lebanon News
07:48
Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6
0
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops
0
Middle East News
2025-06-12
Israeli army says it arrested Hamas members in Syria
Middle East News
2025-06-12
Israeli army says it arrested Hamas members in Syria
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Banking reform law reaches Lebanese Parliament: What it means for depositors
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Banking reform law reaches Lebanese Parliament: What it means for depositors
2
Lebanon News
11:23
Fairuz leaves Ziad Rahbani's condolences ceremony—Video
Lebanon News
11:23
Fairuz leaves Ziad Rahbani's condolences ceremony—Video
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Return plan takes off: First convoy of Syrian refugees returns from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Return plan takes off: First convoy of Syrian refugees returns from Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:39
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
Lebanon News
07:39
Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary
5
Lebanon News
10:52
Sources to LBCI: Cabinet to discuss exclusive arms possession in next session
Lebanon News
10:52
Sources to LBCI: Cabinet to discuss exclusive arms possession in next session
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
A genius mourned: Lebanon gathers for Ziad Rahbani's memorial
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
A genius mourned: Lebanon gathers for Ziad Rahbani's memorial
7
Lebanon News
07:48
Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6
Lebanon News
07:48
Middle East Airlines adjusts flight schedules to several destinations between August 1–6
8
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops
Lebanon News
08:27
Lebanon's President Aoun concludes official visit to Algeria with high-level meetings and cultural stops
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More