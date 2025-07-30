Lebanon declares August 4 a public holiday to mark Beirut Port blast anniversary

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam issued memorandum No. 29/2025 ordering the closure of public administrations, institutions, and municipalities on Monday, August 4, 2025, in commemoration of the Beirut Port explosion.



The decision is based on Decree No. 15215 dated September 27, 2005, and its amendments—particularly Decree No. 8007 dated February 23, 2021—as well as memorandum No. 28/2025, which announced a national day of mourning on the anniversary.



The move reflects the government's recognition of the tragedy's impact and its continued significance for the Lebanese people.