Return plan takes off: First convoy of Syrian refugees returns from Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
29-07-2025 | 12:57
High views
Return plan takes off: First convoy of Syrian refugees returns from Lebanon
2min
Return plan takes off: First convoy of Syrian refugees returns from Lebanon

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Seventy-seven Syrian refugees departed Lebanon through the Masnaa border crossing on Tuesday, marking the first phase of a government-led plan for their organized return to Syria.

The initiative, launched on July 1, 2025, is being implemented by Lebanon's General Security Directorate in coordination with Syrian authorities, and with the presence of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM). 

Though modest in number, the departure of two buses signaled a long-awaited political decision and the practical beginning of a pilot phase that the Lebanese government sees as critical in tackling one of its most pressing and complex challenges.

Each refugee was allowed one suitcase weighing up to 30 kilograms inside the buses, while each family was allotted four cubic meters in an accompanying truck for larger belongings such as furniture and household items, according to information obtained by LBCI.

Lebanon currently hosts nearly two million Syrian refugees, of whom around 1.45 million are registered with the UNHCR. 

The rest either entered the country legally but did not renew their residency permits or crossed the border irregularly. General Security has so far removed more than 120,000 names from UNHCR lists after confirming that those individuals had already returned to Syria.

Meanwhile, registration for voluntary return remains ongoing. 

Over 20,000 refugees, primarily those registered with the UNHCR, have signed up so far. The plan also includes Syrians residing in Lebanon without valid permits who wish to return home.

As the first buses slowly made their way toward the Syrian border, they carried not only passengers but years of displacement, political deadlock, and humanitarian uncertainty. 

While hopes are high for the success of this initiative, a lingering question remains: will the return be sustainable?

