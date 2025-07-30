Lebanon reaffirms commitment to peace as deputy PM returns from UN conference on Palestinian statehood

30-07-2025 | 03:43
Lebanon reaffirms commitment to peace as deputy PM returns from UN conference on Palestinian statehood
Lebanon reaffirms commitment to peace as deputy PM returns from UN conference on Palestinian statehood

Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri has returned to Beirut from New York, where he led Lebanon's delegation at the high-level international conference on the peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue and the realization of a two-state solution. 

The summit, held at the United Nations headquarters on July 28 and 29, was co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France and attended by representatives of 126 countries.

During the two-day conference, delegates reviewed reports submitted by working groups offering practical recommendations and measures aimed at paving the way for the establishment of a Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967, borders. 

Heads of delegations shared their respective national visions for achieving political solutions. In a notable development, the British Foreign Secretary announced the UK's intention to recognize the State of Palestine in September.

In his address, Mitri reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to the Arab Peace Initiative and emphasized adherence to UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the security arrangements adopted last November. He condemned Israel's continued violations, hostile actions, and occupation of Lebanese territory.

He praised Saudi Arabia and France for their leadership and thanked the United Nations for its efforts, calling for the renewal of UNIFIL's mandate this coming August.

The conference concluded with a final declaration stressing the immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza, the unity of the West Bank and Gaza under one state, one government, one law, and one unified security force. The declaration urged countries to participate in the upcoming international conference for recovery and reconstruction in Cairo.

It also endorsed the creation of an international force under UN auspices to maintain stability, protect Palestinian civilians, and support Palestinian security institutions. The statement reaffirmed the two-state solution in line with all relevant international resolutions and called for support for the Palestinian Authority to implement reforms and hold elections within one year.

On the sidelines of the conference, Mitri held bilateral meetings with several international representatives, including officials from Palestine, Qatar, Jordan, the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Turkey, Norway, Denmark, Russia, Luxembourg, Portugal, and Germany.

