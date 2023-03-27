Wind industry predicts bounceback and rapid growth in 2023

Variety
2023-03-27 | 08:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Wind industry predicts bounceback and rapid growth in 2023
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Wind industry predicts bounceback and rapid growth in 2023

The wind power industry on Monday projected growth to rapidly accelerate this year, with incentives and policy changes in key nations helping to overcome factors that led to a slowdown in 2022.

The Global Wind Energy Council in Brussels also cited concern about climate change, as well as secure energy supplies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, for a fast-growth outlook in its annual Global Wind Report. The international trade association projected 680 gigawatts of new onshore and offshore wind will be installed by 2027 – enough to power about 657 million homes annually.

“The twin challenges of secure energy supplies and climate targets will propel wind power into a new phase of extraordinary growth,” the council said in its report.

The wind power market stalled in 2022 because of government policies that encouraged “race to the bottom” pricing, and because of inflation, higher logistics costs and inefficient permitting and licensing rules, the council said. The industry added about 78 gigawatts of wind capacity globally in 2022 — down 17 percent from 2021, but still the third-best year ever for new capacity.
 
This year, the industry will reach a historic milestone — 1 terawatt, or 1,000 gigawatts, of wind energy installed worldwide, the council said. The 2-terawatt milestone should come in 2030 if policymakers strengthen supply chains to meet demand and address permitting and other bottlenecks, the council added.
 
“2023 will mark the start of a decisive turnaround,” Council CEO Ben Backwell wrote in the report. “Governments of all the major industrialized nations have enacted policies that will result in a significant acceleration of deployment.”

The council pointed to incentives for renewable energy development in the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States, and policies in Europe and China that further expand the role of renewables. Vietnam and the Philippines are enacting new plans for wind, India seems set to pick up the pace, and Brazil will continue to establish itself as a wind energy powerhouse, the report said.

China led the world in both onshore and offshore wind development last year, and is expected to continue to lead in 2023. The Asia-Pacific region surpassed Europe in 2022 as the world’s largest offshore wind market, according to the report. Europe continues to build the most floating offshore wind farms.
 
The industry’s year-over-year growth, forecast to be 15 percent, is enormous compared to most other industries, the council said. But even that rapid growth will fall short of what experts say wind needs to contribute to renewables growth by 2030 to stay within the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warming threshold that scientists have said is imperative to prevent the worst effects of climate change.

“The message for policymakers from this year’s Global Wind Report is clear: it is time to double down on your ambition and deliver the support that will secure the clean energy future dawning in front of us,” Backwell said in a statement.
 

Variety

Wind

Industry

Predicts

Bounceback

Rapid

Growth

Climate

Environment

Technology

LBCI Next
Blackbaud rejects $71/shr offer from stakeholder Clearlake
France bans recreational apps like TikTok on government devices
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-07

Qatar Airways eyes rapid growth as travel demand rebounds

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-20

Environment Minister launches campaign to ease climate change's impact

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-24

Coinbase, SEC on collision course for 'existential' clash over crypto industry

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-23

AI storytelling startup Tome records fast user growth, to launch paid tier soon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:38

More layoff misery could be coming to Salesforce

LBCI
Variety
11:32

Despite uncertain US future, TikTok launches a Branded Effects platform for marketers

LBCI
Variety
11:30

Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao sued by CFTC over trading and derivative violations

LBCI
Variety
11:22

How two weather balloons led Mexico to ban solar geoengineering

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-23

Poland's ruling nationalists push John Paul II's legacy to election center stage

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:06

Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:12

Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab

LBCI
Press Highlights
08:12

Barbara Leaf says that US administration has no presidential candidate: Report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app