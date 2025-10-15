Aid cuts risk pushing 13.7 million people into extreme hunger: WFP

World News
15-10-2025 | 04:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Aid cuts risk pushing 13.7 million people into extreme hunger: WFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Aid cuts risk pushing 13.7 million people into extreme hunger: WFP

The U.N.'s World Food Programme warned Wednesday that funding cuts risked pushing 13.7 million people currently receiving food aid into emergency levels of hunger across the world.

It warned that six key operations -- in Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Haiti, Somalia, South Sudan, and Sudan -- "are currently facing major disruptions, which will only get worse by year-end."

AFP

World News

pushing

million

people

extreme

hunger:

LBCI Next
Serbia needs to 'get concrete' about joining EU: Bloc president
Over 12 civilians killed in Pakistani attack, Afghan Taliban say
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10

Merz says Germany to give 29 million euros in Gaza humanitarian aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push

LBCI
World News
2025-09-19

RSF strike in Sudan's Darfur kills 75 people: Aid group

LBCI
World News
2025-09-24

UN demands probe into Gaza aid flotilla 'attacks'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:54

Serbia needs to 'get concrete' about joining EU: Bloc president

LBCI
World News
03:39

Over 12 civilians killed in Pakistani attack, Afghan Taliban say

LBCI
Middle East News
03:32

Putin to meet Syria’s Al-Sharaa on Wednesday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:34

Trump says 'we will disarm' Hamas if group refuses

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-12

Funding gaps persist: US Congress allocates $14.2 million for Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-13

Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Syrian Minister visits Beirut for justice talks, prisoner agreements in focus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Uncertain future in Gaza: Israeli forces remain and Hamas moves to consolidate control

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Tannourine questions accuracy of Health Ministry's test results, denies any contamination

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:30

Economic Bodies urge Health Minister to suspend decision on Tannourine water

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Labor Minister backs Health Ministry’s decision on Tannourine water, aiming to protect public health

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Macron praises Lebanon's efforts to limit weapons to state forces, announces two support conferences

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Syrian Minister visits Beirut for justice talks, prisoner agreements in focus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Uncertain future in Gaza: Israeli forces remain and Hamas moves to consolidate control

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21

Israeli tanks spotted near Aitaroun as residents return to olive groves

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More