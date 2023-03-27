How two weather balloons led Mexico to ban solar geoengineering

Variety
2023-03-27 | 11:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
How two weather balloons led Mexico to ban solar geoengineering
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
6min
How two weather balloons led Mexico to ban solar geoengineering

On an April day, the founder of a US startup called Make Sunsets stood outside a camper van in Mexico’s Baja California and released two weather balloons containing sulfur dioxide into the air, letting them float towards the stratosphere.

Entrepreneur Luke Iseman said the sulfur dioxide in the balloons would deflect sunlight and cool the atmosphere, a controversial climate strategy known as solar geoengineering. Mexico said the launch violated its national sovereignty.
 
Iseman, 39, said he does not know what happened to the balloons. But the unauthorized release, which became public in January, has already had an impact: setting off a series of responses that could set the rules for future study of geoengineering, especially by private companies, in Mexico and around the world.

The Mexican government told Reuters it is now actively drafting “new regulations and standards” to prohibit solar geoengineering inside the country. Mexico also plans to rally other countries to ban the climate strategy, a senior government official told Reuters.
 
While the Mexican government announced its intention to ban solar geoengineering in January, its current actions and plans to discuss geoengineering bans with other countries have not been previously reported.

"Progress is being made... to prepare the new regulations and norms on geoengineering, that is, to advance an official Mexican standard that prohibits said activity in the national territory," Mexico’s environment ministry said in a written statement to Reuters.

The backlash from Mexico arrives as growing numbers of scientists and policy makers are urging further study of solar geoengineering, recognizing that emissions cuts alone will not limit dangerous climate change and that additional innovations may be needed.

GLOBAL GEOENGINEERING BAN
 
Climate policy experts said Mexico is in a position to help set the rules for future geoengineering research.
 
“A country like Mexico could start pulling together other countries and say: ‘Let’s work on this together and see how we can ban it together or make it happen properly together,’” said Janos Pasztor, executive director of the Carnegie Climate Governance Initiative (C2G), which advises on governance of solar geoengineering and other climate-altering technologies.

The Mexican environment ministry statement said it would explore using the Convention on Biological Diversity's call for a moratorium on “climate-related geoengineering activities” to enforce its ban.

Agustin Avila, a senior environment ministry official, told Reuters Mexico will also try to find common ground with other countries on geoengineering at the COP global climate summit in the United Arab Emirates this year.

The Mexican government said Make Sunsets’ balloon launch highlighted the ethical problems of allowing private companies to conduct geoengineering events.

"Why is this company, located in the United States, coming to do experiments in Mexico and not in the United States?" said Avila.

Iseman told Reuters in an email he chose Mexico because "most researchers report that particles launched into the stratosphere near the tropics will create more cooling by staying up longer." Also, he had a truck and camper in Baja and thinks the region is beautiful, he wrote.

David Keith, a professor of applied physics and public policy at Harvard University who has dedicated much of his research to solar geoengineering, called Iseman's launch a "stunt."

Iseman has a background in business, not science, but said he consulted with climate scientists. Other innovative startups were ridiculed in their early days, he said. "If the 'responsible experts' were solving the problem, we wouldn't have to," he said in an email.

Until Mexico's dispute with Make Sunsets, solar geoengineering had been gaining attention from policy makers and scientists as a possible solution to climate change, and limited research funding.

The strategy, also known as Solar Radiation Management, seeks to mimic the natural cooling effects of volcanic eruptions when ash clouds reflect back enough sunlight to reduce the warming of the earth by using planes or balloons to disperse tiny particles in the stratosphere.

Last month, 60 scientists including former NASA climate scientist James Hansen signed a letter in support of further research.

The Degrees Initiative, a UK-based non-government group, awarded $900,000 for research into the impacts of solar geoengineering on weather patterns, wildlife and glaciers to scientists from Chile, India, Nigeria and other countries.

The UN Environment Program in late February also recommended further study of geoengineering.

Yet some scientists remain opposed to further research, arguing that large-scale interventions in the atmosphere risk triggering extreme and unpredictable weather changes, including major droughts that would severely impact agriculture and food supply.

In 2021, the Swedish government grounded a study led by Harvard's Keith which planned to spray calcium carbonate dust into the atmosphere to deflect sunlight after indigenous Saami people accused researchers of lacking respect for "Mother Earth."

Frances Beinecke, a veteran environmental activist and board member of the Climate Overshoot Commission, a think tank focused on developing strategies to reduce the risk of overshooting 1.5 C in warming, said the Make Sunsets episode underscores the urgency of developing a regulatory framework that would allow further study of geoengineering and set safe and equitable rules for its use.

“The Mexico example illustrated to us that it’s not only governance to consider whether or not to utilize it, but you need governance in the research phase,” she said. “People can’t just go all over the world and launch field experiments without some kind of oversight.”

Iseman said he would welcome clearer regulation but that the international community is moving "too slowly."

Mexico has not set a date for implementing its ban, a spokeswoman for the environmental ministry said.

And it's unclear what effect a ban might have. Keith argues a ban is unenforceable. "You can't write legislation that says you can't put sulfur in the stratosphere since every commercial flight does that," he told Reuters.

Others note that a ban on geoengineering on Mexico's territory would offer no protection from the planet-scale impact of future experiments by any of its neighbors.

“It could happen literally next door. In terms of impacts on the world, it's the same," Pasztor said

Meanwhile, Make Sunsets said in a Feb. 21 blog post it had performed three additional launches near Reno, Nevada.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said Make Sunsets did not report the launches. "The Weather Modification Act requires that any activity performed with the intention of producing artificial changes in the composition, behavior, or dynamics of the atmosphere be reported to the NOAA Weather Program Office before the commencement of such project or activity," NOAA told Reuters.

Iseman said he did seek clearance from the Federal Aviation Authority, but did not disclose the balloons contained sulfur dioxide. "As far as I can tell, there isn't any rule that would require us to do so - or even anyone who it would be relevant to notify," he said.
 

World

Variety

Weather

Balloons

Led

Mexico

Ban

Solar

Geoengineering

US

Startup

Stratosphere

LBCI Next
Abu Dhabi's Presight AI soars on market debut
Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-10

Palestinian suspect killed by Israeli fire in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-28

Israel says motorist killed in West Bank held US citizenship

LBCI
Variety
10:12

Japan lawmakers eye ban on TikTok, others if used improperly

LBCI
Variety
09:31

Apple acquired a startup using AI to compress videos

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:38

More layoff misery could be coming to Salesforce

LBCI
Variety
11:32

Despite uncertain US future, TikTok launches a Branded Effects platform for marketers

LBCI
Variety
11:30

Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao sued by CFTC over trading and derivative violations

LBCI
Variety
10:22

Microsoft rebuilt Teams from the ground up, promises 2x faster performance

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-21

German ministers offer aid and fast visas on visit to quake-hit Turkey

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-27

Lebanon's Al Riyadi club 1st in FIBA WASL Power Ranking

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

Poland's ruling nationalists push John Paul II's legacy to election center stage

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:06

Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app