Woman charged with plotting to kill Israel PM: Prosecutors

An Israeli woman has been charged with plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, prosecutors said on Thursday.According to the indictment, the woman, whose identity is still unknown, was "engaged in political protest activities" against the government and decided to kill Netanyahu after she was diagnosed with a terminal illness.Her plan was discovered after she sought to acquire a rocket-propelled grenade to carry out the assassination, the prosecutor's office at the Tel Aviv district court wrote in the indictment.AFP