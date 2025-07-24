From Baabda, Mufti Derian warns of Israeli violations, calls for national unity

Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian emphasized the importance of sustained coordination among Lebanon’s three constitutional branches, saying it must continue in the country’s best interest.



He also stressed that Lebanon has abided by U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, while “Israel is the one violating it,” citing daily breaches in Lebanese territory. He added, “The unity of the Lebanese is our strongest weapon against Israel.”



Derian said he and President Joseph Aoun discussed ways to shield Lebanon from potential crises, describing their meeting as “special” and affirming ongoing communication with the president “who represents Lebanese unity.”