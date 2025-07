TasteAtlas has revealed a list of the "Top 100 Sandwiches in the World," with Lebanon's Shawarma taking the top spot.



Known for its spiced, slow-cooked meat wrapped in flatbread, Shawarma beat out global favorites like Vietnam's Bánh mì and Turkey's Tombik Döner.



Craved by all, Shawarma edged out global favorites thanks to its widespread popularity and rich cultural roots.



Other top contenders include the United States' Lobster Roll, and Mexico's Tortas.



The rankings are based on thousands of ratings, highlighting both street food classics and regional specialties that showcase the diversity of global sandwich culture.