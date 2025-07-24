Couple found dead in Ghazir home in suspected robbery

24-07-2025 | 06:15
Couple found dead in Ghazir home in suspected robbery
0min
Couple found dead in Ghazir home in suspected robbery

A man and his wife were found killed in their home in the Maameltein area of Ghazir.

Preliminary investigations suggest the incident may have been a robbery.
 

