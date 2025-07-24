US envoy links country’s support to Lebanon enforcing state control over weapons — statement

24-07-2025 | 15:51
US envoy links country’s support to Lebanon enforcing state control over weapons — statement

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack reaffirmed Washington’s firm stance on Hezbollah during a recent visit to Beirut, underscoring that the issue of the group’s weapons remains a Lebanese responsibility.

“Hezbollah is an issue that must be resolved by the Lebanese themselves,” Barrack said in a statement, reiterating that the United States believes Hezbollah poses a challenge that only Lebanon’s government can confront.

He stressed that Washington stands ready to support Lebanon if its leaders commit to enforcing the state’s exclusive right to bear arms, emphasizing that “only the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) has the constitutional authority to operate within its borders.”

Echoing U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s stance, Barrack highlighted the American goal of seeing “a strong Lebanese state that can take on and disarm Hezbollah.”

The envoy also made clear that Washington draws no line between Hezbollah’s political and military wings.

While recognizing the LAF as “the sole legitimate national military institution and a pillar of Lebanon’s sovereignty,” Barrack called on Lebanese leaders and the army to show “resolve and political will” to “seize a new chance for a future free from the grip of Hezbollah,” quoting U.S. President Donald Trump.

He concluded by affirming U.S. support: “On that path, the United States will stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Lebanon.”
 

