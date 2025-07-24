Lebanon's farmers struggle as export markets dry up — and hope is fading

News Bulletin Reports
24-07-2025 | 13:10
High views
Lebanon's farmers struggle as export markets dry up — and hope is fading
2min
Lebanon's farmers struggle as export markets dry up — and hope is fading

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Laetithia Harb

This story reflects the daily reality of many in Lebanon, as the agricultural sector struggles with dwindling export markets and mounting financial pressure.

With fewer countries purchasing Lebanese produce, farmers are earning less, exacerbating their already challenging living and social conditions.

Officials have made attempts to resolve the crisis, but the challenge appears far bigger than simply finding new buyers for potatoes, apples, or other crops.

In April 2021, Saudi Arabia banned the import of Lebanese agricultural products after narcotics were discovered hidden in produce shipments. The move cut off a key export destination that had previously brought tens of millions of dollars to Lebanon’s farming sector each year.

Sources at the Ministry of Agriculture indicate that the kingdom has also barred Lebanese agricultural goods from transiting through its territory to other Gulf countries. As a result, exporters had to switch to sea freight, which pushed shipping costs from $1,500 to $3,500 per container. Many shipments spoiled due to delays at sea.

Agriculture Minister Nizar Hani has tried to address the transit issue with Saudi officials but has so far been unsuccessful.

Syria, another critical market for Lebanese produce—especially bananas and citrus—has imposed increasingly heavy taxes and restrictions on incoming goods, further limiting exports or blocking them entirely.

Lebanese farmers say they feel abandoned, caught in the middle of a political crisis they had no part in creating. And if the current conditions persist, many fear they may lose access to traditional markets permanently—markets now being filled by agricultural products from countries like Turkey and Israel.
 

