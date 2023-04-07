Lebanese olive oil brand Darmmess wins gold medal in a global competition in New York

The Lebanese olive oil brand, Darmmess, was honored with the gold medal at the NYIOOC World Olive Oil Competition, one of the largest and most prestigious olive oil quality contests.



The winners belong to an elite group of high-quality brands from 28 countries, judged by experts following a protocol in a blind tasting. According to the brand, Darmmess is now listed among the authoritative guide to the world's best olive oils, a buying guide for importers, distributors, retailers, and chefs.



Rose Bechara, founder of Darmmess Olive Oil and the Lebanese representative of "Women In Olive Oil," is a native of a small village in Marjeyoun called Deir Mimas, which according to her, is known in Lebanon as the "Bordeaux of olive oil."



In an interview with Fair Trade Lebanon, she stated that she started her feasibility for her brand in 2017-2018, expressing that Lebanon's olive trees are very ancient and that the country has one of the best varieties in the world, originating from Tyre, southern Lebanon.



She stated that Lebanese olive oils have an excellent taste, "we have one of the best olive oil in the world."

Introducing Rose Bechara, founder of Darmmess Olive oil and Lebanese representative of “Women In Olive Oil”. She is a shining example of successful women in business and belief in our homeland.



