U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng are set to meet on Sunday to try to tee up potential agreements on AI, tariffs and critical minerals for a high-stakes Washington summit this week between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.



The meetings at JP Morgan Chase's headquarters in Manhattan, which will also include ‌U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, are due to start at about 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) and are expected to run all day.



Reuters