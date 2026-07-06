President Aoun thanks UAE for lifting travel restrictions to Lebanon

President Joseph Aoun met with United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Lebanon Fahad Salem Saeed Al Kaabi to discuss the latest developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as bilateral relations between the two countries.



During the meeting, Aoun asked the ambassador to convey his greetings to UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and expressed his appreciation for the decision to allow Emirati citizens to travel once again to what he described as their "second home," Lebanon.



The president thanked Sheikh Mohammed for lifting the travel restrictions, describing the move as an important step in strengthening Lebanese-Emirati ties and supporting Lebanon.