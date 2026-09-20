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State media: Iran received information US intends to resume military operations
Middle East News
20-09-2026 | 07:25
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State media: Iran received information US intends to resume military operations
Iran has received information indicating that the United States is preparing to resume military operations with support from some countries in the region, Iran’s Unified Combat Command said Sunday, according to state media.
The command said any U.S. attack would be met with sustained strikes on American bases and interests in the region.
It also warned regional countries supporting a U.S. attack on Iran that they would be considered parties to the conflict.
Reuters
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