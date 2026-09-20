Lebanese Army receives 70 containers of ammunition under US aid program

Lebanon News
20-09-2026 | 03:48
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Lebanese Army receives 70 containers of ammunition under US aid program
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Lebanese Army receives 70 containers of ammunition under US aid program

The Lebanese Army announced that it received 70 containers of various types of ammunition at Beirut Port as part of U.S. military assistance programs.

The Army said the shipment comes as part of continued U.S. support aimed at strengthening its capabilities amid growing responsibilities and challenges across Lebanon.

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Lebanese Army receives 70 containers of ammunition under US aid program

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