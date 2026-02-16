Indonesia readies 1,000 troops for potential peacekeeping force in Gaza in early April

World News
16-02-2026 | 02:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Indonesia readies 1,000 troops for potential peacekeeping force in Gaza in early April
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Indonesia readies 1,000 troops for potential peacekeeping force in Gaza in early April

Indonesia is readying 1,000 troops for potential deployment in Gaza by early April as part of a proposed multinational peacekeeping force, its army spokesperson said on Monday.

The final deployment decision will be made by the government, spokesperson Donny Pramono said, adding that a total of 8,000 soldiers will be ready for deployment by June.



Reuters
 

World News

Indonesia

Troops

Peacekeeping

Force

Gaza

LBCI Next
Germany to extend border checks by six months, minister tells Bild
Ukraine prosecutors say former energy minister is suspect in kickback case
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-14

Mass rally in Tehran for funerals of security force personnel killed in protests: State TV

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-22

Turkey expects second phase of Gaza ceasefire deal to start in early 2026

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-19

Rubio 'confident' countries will send troops to Gaza force

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-06

Egypt FM urges deployment of stabilisation force in Gaza 'as soon as possible'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:26

Rubio says Trump 'deeply committed' to Hungarian PM Orban's 'success'

LBCI
World News
07:16

EU Commission to attend Trump's Board of Peace meeting as observer

LBCI
World News
04:45

Kremlin rejects European assessment Navalny died of poisoning

LBCI
World News
03:40

Navalny's mother calls for 'justice' after Europeans say he died of poisoning

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-12

MP Wael Abou Faour to LBCI: International investigation to arrive in Sweida over July violence

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-13

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Securing the Litani: Lebanese Army outlines weapons control achievements and next steps

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:31

Israeli military says it struck Islamic Jihad gunmen in eastern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Securing the Litani: Lebanese Army outlines weapons control achievements and next steps

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

Lebanon’s Berri insists elections must be held on schedule

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon’s Cabinet faces crunch decision on public sector pay raises

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Israel wary as second round of Washington-Tehran nuclear talks approaches

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:38

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
World News
10:45

Trump tells Hamas to proceed with 'Full and Immediate' disarmament

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More