Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
22
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Snap signs new music licensing deals to expand its Sounds library
Variety
2023-04-13 | 07:35
2
min
Snap signs new music licensing deals to expand its Sounds library
Snap has signed a deal with multiple music labels to expand its Sounds library, the social app’s product that lets people use song clips in Snaps and Stories.
The company said participating labels include US-based UnitedMasters, Netherlands-based BUMA/STEMRA, and SUISA Digital Licensing AG. This includes a repertoire of IP bodies including SUISA: Switzerland, AKKA/LAA: Latvia, Albautor: Albania, Armauthor: Armenia, Autodia: Greece, COMP: Pakistan, EAÜ: Estonia, GCA: Georgia, LATGA: Lithuania, SOZA: Slovakia, Abramus Digital: Brazil, Soundreef: Italy and multiple direct-licensing publishers.
A “selection” of work from singers and songwriters signed up with UnitedMasters will be available in the SoundLibrary, Snap said. Plus, BUMA/STEMRA and SUISA Digital’s library will add sounds from local artists.
“We are excited to expand the Snapchat Sounds experience as we continue building new tools and developing music industry relationships globally,” said Ted Suh, Global Head of Music Partnerships at Snap said in a statement.
“By offering a wider selection of music, we want to enable discovery and make it easier for Snapchatters around the world to express themselves creatively with the music they love.”
The company said that emerging artists working with UnitedMasters will be eligible for grants through the Sounds Creator Fund. Snap started this program last year in partnership with DistroKit to award up to $100,000 per month (or $5,000 to 20 songs per month to upcoming musicians.)
This grant also provides creative support to artists in establishing “relevancy” with the audience. Snap includes popular licensed songs in Sounds playlists so people can use them in the video clips on the platform. With the inclusion of new artists through this label deal, there will be more competition to get into those 20 spots.
Snap first debuted the Sounds product in 2020 in response to TikTok becoming a hotbed for music discovery. Over the years, the company has inked deals with multiple labels including Warner Music Group, Merlin (including their independent label members), NMPA, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell Music, Kobalt BMG Music Publishing, and Universal Music Group. Additionally, it has content from over 9,000 independent music publishers and labels in its library.
Earlier this year, YouTube made a new music licensing tool called Creator Music available to all YouTube Partnership Program participants in the US.
TechCrunch
Variety
Snapchat
Snap Inc
Music
Licensing
Deals
Expand
Sounds
Library
Social
App
Stories
Next
Thynk wants to upgrade hotel stays with a vertical software platform
Warner Bros. Discovery promises Max will be a more personalized, technically improved streaming service
Previous
Related Articles
World
2023-04-08
Ukraine seeks to prevent military leaks after NATO assistance plans reportedly appear on social media
World
2023-04-08
Ukraine seeks to prevent military leaks after NATO assistance plans reportedly appear on social media
0
Variety
2023-04-05
Hyve gets a buzz going for its new social savings app
Variety
2023-04-05
Hyve gets a buzz going for its new social savings app
0
Variety
2023-03-23
YouTube shutting down Indian social commerce app Simsim
Variety
2023-03-23
YouTube shutting down Indian social commerce app Simsim
0
Variety
2023-03-22
Apple TV+ drops its free offering for ‘Friday Night Baseball,’ expands games to 45+ countries
Variety
2023-03-22
Apple TV+ drops its free offering for ‘Friday Night Baseball,’ expands games to 45+ countries
Recommended For You
Variety
09:02
With Bedrock, Amazon enters the generative AI race
Variety
09:02
With Bedrock, Amazon enters the generative AI race
0
Variety
09:00
This startup wants to train art-generating AI strictly on licensed images
Variety
09:00
This startup wants to train art-generating AI strictly on licensed images
0
World
08:41
Dutch government promises support to Shell to cut CO2 emissions
World
08:41
Dutch government promises support to Shell to cut CO2 emissions
0
Variety
08:33
Apple to use 100% recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025
Variety
08:33
Apple to use 100% recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025
Our visitors readings
Variety
07:17
Warner Bros. Discovery promises Max will be a more personalized, technically improved streaming service
Variety
07:17
Warner Bros. Discovery promises Max will be a more personalized, technically improved streaming service
0
World
07:38
Mary Quant, designer who epitomized Swinging 60s, dies at 93
World
07:38
Mary Quant, designer who epitomized Swinging 60s, dies at 93
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
Videos
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
1
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
Lebanon Economy
14:46
Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing
2
Lebanon Economy
11:21
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
Lebanon Economy
11:21
No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan
3
Middle East
16:56
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
Middle East
16:56
Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding
6
Variety
11:02
In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow
Variety
11:02
In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections
