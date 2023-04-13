Snap signs new music licensing deals to expand its Sounds library

Snap has signed a deal with multiple music labels to expand its Sounds library, the social app’s product that lets people use song clips in Snaps and Stories.



The company said participating labels include US-based UnitedMasters, Netherlands-based BUMA/STEMRA, and SUISA Digital Licensing AG. This includes a repertoire of IP bodies including SUISA: Switzerland, AKKA/LAA: Latvia, Albautor: Albania, Armauthor: Armenia, Autodia: Greece, COMP: Pakistan, EAÜ: Estonia, GCA: Georgia, LATGA: Lithuania, SOZA: Slovakia, Abramus Digital: Brazil, Soundreef: Italy and multiple direct-licensing publishers.



A “selection” of work from singers and songwriters signed up with UnitedMasters will be available in the SoundLibrary, Snap said. Plus, BUMA/STEMRA and SUISA Digital’s library will add sounds from local artists.



“We are excited to expand the Snapchat Sounds experience as we continue building new tools and developing music industry relationships globally,” said Ted Suh, Global Head of Music Partnerships at Snap said in a statement.



“By offering a wider selection of music, we want to enable discovery and make it easier for Snapchatters around the world to express themselves creatively with the music they love.”



The company said that emerging artists working with UnitedMasters will be eligible for grants through the Sounds Creator Fund. Snap started this program last year in partnership with DistroKit to award up to $100,000 per month (or $5,000 to 20 songs per month to upcoming musicians.)



This grant also provides creative support to artists in establishing “relevancy” with the audience. Snap includes popular licensed songs in Sounds playlists so people can use them in the video clips on the platform. With the inclusion of new artists through this label deal, there will be more competition to get into those 20 spots.



Snap first debuted the Sounds product in 2020 in response to TikTok becoming a hotbed for music discovery. Over the years, the company has inked deals with multiple labels including Warner Music Group, Merlin (including their independent label members), NMPA, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell Music, Kobalt BMG Music Publishing, and Universal Music Group. Additionally, it has content from over 9,000 independent music publishers and labels in its library.



Earlier this year, YouTube made a new music licensing tool called Creator Music available to all YouTube Partnership Program participants in the US.