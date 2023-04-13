Snap signs new music licensing deals to expand its Sounds library

Variety
2023-04-13 | 07:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Snap signs new music licensing deals to expand its Sounds library
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Snap signs new music licensing deals to expand its Sounds library

Snap has signed a deal with multiple music labels to expand its Sounds library, the social app’s product that lets people use song clips in Snaps and Stories.

The company said participating labels include US-based UnitedMasters, Netherlands-based BUMA/STEMRA, and SUISA Digital Licensing AG. This includes a repertoire of IP bodies including SUISA: Switzerland, AKKA/LAA: Latvia, Albautor: Albania, Armauthor: Armenia, Autodia: Greece, COMP: Pakistan, EAÜ: Estonia, GCA: Georgia, LATGA: Lithuania, SOZA: Slovakia, Abramus Digital: Brazil, Soundreef: Italy and multiple direct-licensing publishers.

A “selection” of work from singers and songwriters signed up with UnitedMasters will be available in the SoundLibrary, Snap said. Plus, BUMA/STEMRA and SUISA Digital’s library will add sounds from local artists.

“We are excited to expand the Snapchat Sounds experience as we continue building new tools and developing music industry relationships globally,” said Ted Suh, Global Head of Music Partnerships at Snap said in a statement.

“By offering a wider selection of music, we want to enable discovery and make it easier for Snapchatters around the world to express themselves creatively with the music they love.”

The company said that emerging artists working with UnitedMasters will be eligible for grants through the Sounds Creator Fund. Snap started this program last year in partnership with DistroKit to award up to $100,000 per month (or $5,000 to 20 songs per month to upcoming musicians.)

This grant also provides creative support to artists in establishing “relevancy” with the audience. Snap includes popular licensed songs in Sounds playlists so people can use them in the video clips on the platform. With the inclusion of new artists through this label deal, there will be more competition to get into those 20 spots.

Snap first debuted the Sounds product in 2020 in response to TikTok becoming a hotbed for music discovery. Over the years, the company has inked deals with multiple labels including Warner Music Group, Merlin (including their independent label members), NMPA, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell Music, Kobalt BMG Music Publishing, and Universal Music Group. Additionally, it has content from over 9,000 independent music publishers and labels in its library.

Earlier this year, YouTube made a new music licensing tool called Creator Music available to all YouTube Partnership Program participants in the US.
 

Variety

Snapchat

Snap Inc

Music

Licensing

Deals

Expand

Sounds

Library

Social

App

Stories

LBCI Next
Thynk wants to upgrade hotel stays with a vertical software platform
Warner Bros. Discovery promises Max will be a more personalized, technically improved streaming service
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-08

Ukraine seeks to prevent military leaks after NATO assistance plans reportedly appear on social media

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-05

Hyve gets a buzz going for its new social savings app

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-23

YouTube shutting down Indian social commerce app Simsim

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-22

Apple TV+ drops its free offering for ‘Friday Night Baseball,’ expands games to 45+ countries

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:02

With Bedrock, Amazon enters the generative AI race

LBCI
Variety
09:00

This startup wants to train art-generating AI strictly on licensed images

LBCI
World
08:41

Dutch government promises support to Shell to cut CO2 emissions

LBCI
Variety
08:33

Apple to use 100% recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:17

Warner Bros. Discovery promises Max will be a more personalized, technically improved streaming service

LBCI
World
07:38

Mary Quant, designer who epitomized Swinging 60s, dies at 93

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-05

Airport customs thwart attempt to smuggle liquid cocaine with female passenger coming from Ghana

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:46

Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:21

No light at the end of the tunnel: The complexities of implementing Lebanon's emergency electricity plan

LBCI
Middle East
16:56

Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding

LBCI
Variety
11:02

In the middle of April, some Lebanese regions are covered in snow

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app