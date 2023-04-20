Proton announces Proton Pass, a password manager

Variety
2023-04-20 | 08:26
High views
Proton announces Proton Pass, a password manager
0min
Proton announces Proton Pass, a password manager

Proton, the Geneva, Switzerland-based company behind the end-to-end encrypted email service Proton Mail, as well as Proton VPN, Proton Drive and Proton Calendar, is announcing a brand new product today. And it’s a password manager called Proton Pass.

Like other Proton products, the company is insisting on the privacy and security features of this new password manager. Everything you store in Proton Pass is end-to-end encrypted, including passwords (obviously), email addresses, URLs and notes.

This way, Proton never has access to your personal information as the user key is required to decrypt data and cryptographic operations occur locally on your device. Even if Proton’s servers are breached, your data should still be safe.
 

