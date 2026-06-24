Lebanon’s Public Prosecution begins probe into fake passport case: LBCI sources

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24-06-2026 | 12:04
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Lebanon’s Public Prosecution begins probe into fake passport case: LBCI sources
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Lebanon’s Public Prosecution begins probe into fake passport case: LBCI sources

Lebanon’s Public Prosecution has launched an investigation into a case involving forged passports, LBCI reported on Wednesday.

According to LBCI sources, the Public Prosecution at the Court of Cassation began hearing testimonies in the case.

An officer from the Lebanese General Security was questioned for more than three hours as part of efforts to verify details and collect accurate information needed to build the case file.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Public Prosecution

Investigation

Passports

General Security

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