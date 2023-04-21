Chaos reigns after Twitter’s blue checks vanish

The blue checkmarks that once christened an echelon of elite Twitter users as trustworthy — or at least probably themselves — are no more. It’s only been a few hours since the so-called legacy blue checks flickered and eventually disappeared, but chaos already reigns.



Prior to the great unchecking, Twitter check havers and have-nots were already taking sides about what the new blue checks would mean and what kind of person would be willing to pay for them. But now that they’re gone it’s all more confusing than we’d even anticipated.



Last month, LeBron James famously declared that he wouldn’t be paying for Twitter’s premium service in spite of his prominence there and his audience of more than 50 million followers. But a few hours after blue checks vanished en masse, James’ check conspicuously remained. Author Stephen King, who previously tangled with Musk on the issue, also retained his blue check and quickly took to Twitter to clarify that he hasn’t swayed from his decision not to pay.