Explosion rocks ammunition factory near Rome

An explosion rocked an ammunition factory near Colleferro, a town about 40 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of Rome, Italy's carabinieri police said Thursday.



Firefighters and police were at the site and "complex operations" were underway, police told AFP without immediately providing further details.



The plant is owned by German defence group KNDS and manufactures medium and large-caliber ammunition for land and naval defence, Italy's Ansa news agency reported.



AFP



