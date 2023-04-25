Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand

Variety
2023-04-25 | 05:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand

- The Sooq Avenue will be Launched by the end of 2023
- Tenants will benefit from a 12-months grace period
 
25 April 2023, Beirut, Lebanon - The UAE businessman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Founding Chairman of Al Habtoor Group (AHG), announced the reopening of the retail space at AHG touristic complex in Sin El Fil, Beirut, which includes Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand Hotel and Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace.
 
Al Habtoor said: "We have a great love for Lebanon, and I am totally confident that better days are ahead. I said earlier that Al Habtoor Group was looking for a Lebanese competent party to reopen the mall, in order to create more job opportunities for Lebanese youth and ensure a suitable source of income for hundreds of Lebanese households."
 
He added: "Today I announce that we have taken serious steps to reopen the mall under a new name, the Sooq Avenue. To this end, we have signed a contract with a new company that employs an elite group of educated and patriotic Lebanese youth, and whose vision is in line with AHG aspirations. The first goal is to create job opportunities and contribute to the economic recovery, which comes first before seeking financial profit. The launching of the new space will take place within a period of one year."
 
As a good gesture to support tenants and shop owners, and "given that the current economic situation might discourage tenants and shop owners from opening new branches in Lebanon, we decided to give a 12-months grace period to tenants to alleviate the burdens of the current crisis," said Al Habtoor.
 
Earlier this year, Al Habtoor tweeted: "We are reopening the Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace in Lebanon, to support the Lebanese economy, create job opportunities for the Lebanese youth and advance growth in the country."
 
Al Habtoor concluded: "I call upon businessmen in Lebanon and abroad to join this initiative and contribute to the recovery of the Lebanese economy."
 
For more information, visit the new mall website: https://www.thesooqavenue.com
 

Lebanon News

Variety

Lebanon

UAE

Businessman

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor

Reopening

Retail

Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand Hotel

Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace

LBCI Next
Netflix to invest $2.5 billion in South Korea to make TV shows, movies
Startup e-commerce platform Temu expands to Europe
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-11

The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Lebanese evacuated from Sudan to arrive in Lebanon in two batches

LBCI
World
05:21

Inflation, slow demand still top concerns for retailers globally

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:08

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:11

European stock trading app Lightyear arrives on the web

LBCI
Variety
08:09

Spotify passes 500M users, but its premium-to-free ratio is falling

LBCI
Variety
07:55

Romanian prosecutors add charge against online personality Tristan Tate

LBCI
Variety
07:55

KitKat sweetens Nestle sales with Easter, Valentine's Day comeback

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07

38 countries call for impartial investigation into Beirut Blast at UN Human Rights Council

LBCI
Variety
07:46

“GPT” may be trademarked soon if OpenAI has its way

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-09

Israel hits Syria after rockets fired towards Golan Heights

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Deutsche Bank CEO rejects EU plans on resolution rules

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:13

LF leader Geagea vows to obstruct quorum if Frangieh secures 65 votes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

France dismisses Geagea's claims of economic deal with Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:08

Lebanon expects a good summer season, number of arrivals similar to before 2019: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:55

Who are the MPs determined to obstruct Frangieh's path to Baabda?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:15

Military Court sentences 36 in Khaldeh clashes, efforts for reconciliation continue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

US-led Coalition makes significant progress in defeating ISIS

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:37

Frangieh's commitment to France: Appointing non-confrontational army commander and BDL governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Amnesty International calls on Lebanese authorities to "stop deporting" refugees to Syria

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app