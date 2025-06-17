Over 600 foreigners flee Iran into Azerbaijan: AFP

More than 600 foreign nationals have crossed from Iran into neighboring Azerbaijan since Israel began striking the country last Friday, a government official in Baku said.



"Since the start of the military escalation between Israel and Iran, more than 600 citizens of 17 countries have been evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan," the government source told AFP on Tuesday.



"Evacuees are transported from the border to Baku International Airport and flown to their home countries on international flights."



