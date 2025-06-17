Two explosions heard in Iran's Tabriz: Local media

Two explosions were heard on Tuesday in Iran's northwestern city of Tabriz, local media reported as Iran and Israel trade fire for a fifth day.



"Two explosions occurred in Tabriz five minutes apart," the Ham Mihan newspaper reported.



"Thick smoke was seen around Tabriz Tuesday morning after the explosion," Mehr news agency reported, publishing a video from the city, which lies more than 600 kilometres (375 miles) from Tehran and is home to a major air force base targeted by Israel in recent days.



AFP