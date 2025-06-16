Israel Defense Minister warns 'residents of Tehran will pay price' for strikes on civilians

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Monday warned that Tehran's residents would "pay the price" for Iranian strikes on Israeli civilians after overnight missile attacks killed several.



"The boastful dictator from Tehran has turned into a cowardly murderer, deliberately firing at Israel's civilian home front in an attempt to deter the (Israeli military) from continuing the offensive that is crippling his capabilities," Katz wrote on his Telegram channel. "The residents of Tehran will pay the price -- and soon."



AFP