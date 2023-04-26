GM is killing off the Chevy Bolt and Bolt EUV

General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra said Tuesday the automaker will stop producing its two top-selling EVs: the Chevy Bolt and its larger sibling, the Bolt EUV, by the end of 2023.



Barra told investors during the company’s earnings call that its Orion Michigan factory, which currently assembles the Bolt, will be retooled for electric truck production.



The decision comes as GM launches a new slate of EVs such as the GMC Hummer and Cadillac Lyriq that are outfitted with the company’s Ultium architecture that includes a new battery cell design.