Montana banned TikTok

2023-05-18 | 08:40
Montana banned TikTok
0min
Montana banned TikTok

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte just signed the nation’s strongest restrictions on Chinese-owned social media app TikTok into law.

TikTok has faced mounting pressure in the US from Congress and state legislatures alike in recent months, but Montana’s actions escalate those threats considerably, even if the issue of enforcement remains an open question.
 

