Why and how Odyssey Energy Solutions moved quickly

2023-05-19
High views
Why and how Odyssey Energy Solutions moved quickly
Why and how Odyssey Energy Solutions moved quickly

Want a sneak peek at the electrical grid of the future? Don’t look to the US, Europe or China. Instead, head to Nigeria, where Odyssey Energy Solutions has been hard at work. There, a shaky and incomplete grid has driven many businesses and communities to invest in mini- and microgrids that are powered by renewable energy and capable of running independently.

Odyssey has been building a platform to help developers launch, build and manage distributed renewable energy projects in emerging markets like Nigeria, Kenya and Sierra Leone. Those efforts helped the company raise a $5.3 million seed round last summer.
 

