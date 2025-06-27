Thirteen killed, including three children, in Sudan paramilitary strikes on Darfur city: AFP

Paramilitary shelling of the besieged Darfur city of El-Fasher in western Sudan killed 13 people, including 3 children, on Friday, a medical source told AFP on condition of anonymity for their safety.



"Another 21 people were injured due to the artillery shelling from the Rapid Support militia," the source said, referring to the Rapid Support Forces, at war with the regular army since April 2023.



