News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
27
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Thirteen killed, including three children, in Sudan paramilitary strikes on Darfur city: AFP
World News
27-06-2025 | 12:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Thirteen killed, including three children, in Sudan paramilitary strikes on Darfur city: AFP
Paramilitary shelling of the besieged Darfur city of El-Fasher in western Sudan killed 13 people, including 3 children, on Friday, a medical source told AFP on condition of anonymity for their safety.
"Another 21 people were injured due to the artillery shelling from the Rapid Support militia," the source said, referring to the Rapid Support Forces, at war with the regular army since April 2023.
AFP
World News
Shelling
Sudan
Rapid Support Forces
Next
China says 'confirmed details' of trade deal with United States
Anna Wintour steps down as editor of US Vogue after nearly 40 years: US media
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-11
Sudan paramilitaries kill 32 in attack on key Darfur city: Activists
World News
2025-04-11
Sudan paramilitaries kill 32 in attack on key Darfur city: Activists
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-11
36 Israeli strikes in Gaza killed 'only women and children': UN
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-11
36 Israeli strikes in Gaza killed 'only women and children': UN
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-24
Three killed in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-06-24
Three killed in Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Kfar Dajjal, South Lebanon
0
World News
2025-05-10
Strike on Sudan's Darfur kills 14 members of one family, rescuers say
World News
2025-05-10
Strike on Sudan's Darfur kills 14 members of one family, rescuers say
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:22
Trump says would bomb Iran again 'without question' if it keeps enriching uranium
World News
13:22
Trump says would bomb Iran again 'without question' if it keeps enriching uranium
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know
0
World News
12:21
Trump insists Iran 'wants to meet' for talks
World News
12:21
Trump insists Iran 'wants to meet' for talks
0
World News
10:12
'No evidence of harm' from vaccine ingredient opposed by US panel: WHO
World News
10:12
'No evidence of harm' from vaccine ingredient opposed by US panel: WHO
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-06
Aftermath of a deadly night: Israeli airstrikes shatter quiet in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-06
Aftermath of a deadly night: Israeli airstrikes shatter quiet in Beirut
0
World News
04:59
China slaps extended tariffs on EU toluidine imports amid trade tensions
World News
04:59
China slaps extended tariffs on EU toluidine imports amid trade tensions
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:17
Gaza rescuers say 62 killed by Israeli forces
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:17
Gaza rescuers say 62 killed by Israeli forces
0
Lebanon News
04:17
Israeli strikes target Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:17
Israeli strikes target Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah fire control site in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah fire control site in South Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Names released, fear spreads: Israel escalates 'financial war' on Hezbollah with latest targeting
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Names released, fear spreads: Israel escalates 'financial war' on Hezbollah with latest targeting
3
Lebanon News
04:17
Israeli strikes target Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:17
Israeli strikes target Nabatieh in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
04:24
Lebanon's Central Bank denies lifting banking secrecy on corruption suspects
Lebanon News
04:24
Lebanon's Central Bank denies lifting banking secrecy on corruption suspects
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanon scrambles to finalize response to US plan on Hezbollah arms and border deal — here’s what we know
6
Lebanon News
08:08
Israeli army denies targeting civilian building in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:08
Israeli army denies targeting civilian building in South Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Lebanon next? Elon Musk calls Lebanese president as Starlink eyes new market
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Lebanon next? Elon Musk calls Lebanese president as Starlink eyes new market
8
Lebanon News
06:50
Lebanon says one dead, 11 wounded in Israeli strike in south
Lebanon News
06:50
Lebanon says one dead, 11 wounded in Israeli strike in south
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More