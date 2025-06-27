Israeli drone strike injures four in southern Lebanon’s Chaqra

Lebanon News
27-06-2025 | 15:03
High views
Israeli drone strike injures four in southern Lebanon’s Chaqra
Israeli drone strike injures four in southern Lebanon’s Chaqra

An Israeli drone strike hit the town of Chaqra, a municipality in southern Lebanon, injuring four people, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said Friday.

Lebanon News

Israel

Lebanon

Drone

Strike

