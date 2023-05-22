Romania’s FlowX.ai raises $35M for its AI-based approach to application integration

Variety
2023-05-22 | 07:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Romania’s FlowX.ai raises $35M for its AI-based approach to application integration
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Romania’s FlowX.ai raises $35M for its AI-based approach to application integration

Digital transformation” and AI remain very buzzy terms in the world of enterprise software, and today a startup out of Romania that’s built a platform that taps into both concepts, and is seeing user traction in the financial sector, has raised a decent round of funding. FlowX.ai — which lets enterprises port legacy and newer software into a single place to build and run applications and services based around them — has raised $35 million, a Series A that it will be using to continue developing its product and growing its business internationally.

Dawn Capital led the round with PortfoLion, SeedBlink, and DayOne Capital — which previously backed the company in a $9 million seed round — also participating.
 

Variety

Romania

Flowx.ai

Raises

Millions

AI

Artificial Intelligence

Based

Approach

Application

Integration

LBCI Next
Fetch founder Melonee Wise joins Agility Robotics at CTO
Patient21, a digital healthcare startup with brick-and-mortar clinics, raises $108M to grow beyond Germany
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-17

Jia, a blockchain-based lender of small businesses in emerging markets, raises $4.3 million seed

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-07

Believer, a new approach to gaming, raises $55M from Lightspeed, A16Z, and more

LBCI
Variety
07:13

Patient21, a digital healthcare startup with brick-and-mortar clinics, raises $108M to grow beyond Germany

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-21

Sudan ceasefire deal raises hopes for relief in Khartoum

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

LBCI
Variety
08:37

EU, US data transfer pact expected by summer, EU Commission says after Meta fine

LBCI
Variety
08:35

Onyx Private believes affluent professionals need their own bank, so it’s building one

LBCI
Variety
08:27

China's Micron ban highlights chipmakers' dilemma as Sino-US tensions grow

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-08

PM Mikati's office denies alleged BDL appointment deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Prime Minister Mikati and UN Coordinator Wronecka discuss Lebanese developments and Arab Summit outcomes

LBCI
Variety
08:35

Onyx Private believes affluent professionals need their own bank, so it’s building one

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Hezbollah's military maneuver: A display of power beyond borders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:29

Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

France launches third phase of its initiative

LBCI
World
03:18

How Wall Street is preparing for possible US debt default

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More