Romania’s FlowX.ai raises $35M for its AI-based approach to application integration

Digital transformation” and AI remain very buzzy terms in the world of enterprise software, and today a startup out of Romania that’s built a platform that taps into both concepts, and is seeing user traction in the financial sector, has raised a decent round of funding. FlowX.ai — which lets enterprises port legacy and newer software into a single place to build and run applications and services based around them — has raised $35 million, a Series A that it will be using to continue developing its product and growing its business internationally.



Dawn Capital led the round with PortfoLion, SeedBlink, and DayOne Capital — which previously backed the company in a $9 million seed round — also participating.