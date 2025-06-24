News
Red Cross says fifth ICRC colleague killed in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-06-2025 | 08:45
Red Cross says fifth ICRC colleague killed in Gaza
The International Committee of the Red Cross announced Tuesday that one of its workers had been killed in the Gaza Strip -- the fifth since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.
"Mahmoud Barakeh, who worked supporting logistics at the Red Cross Field Hospital in Rafah, was killed on Sunday," the ICRC said in a statement, adding: "This heartbreaking loss is yet another stark reminder of the immense challenges our colleagues and the people of Gaza, face each day."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Red Cross
ICRC
Colleague
Gaza
UNRWA chief labels US-backed Gaza aid system an 'abomination'
Previous
