Red Cross says fifth ICRC colleague killed in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-06-2025 | 08:45
The International Committee of the Red Cross announced Tuesday that one of its workers had been killed in the Gaza Strip -- the fifth since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

"Mahmoud Barakeh, who worked supporting logistics at the Red Cross Field Hospital in Rafah, was killed on Sunday," the ICRC said in a statement, adding: "This heartbreaking loss is yet another stark reminder of the immense challenges our colleagues and the people of Gaza, face each day."

