Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Nestled deep beneath the rocky terrain near the city of Qom, south of Tehran, the Fordow nuclear facility has become a focal point in the escalating tensions between Iran, Israel, and the West.



Far from being just the name of a small Iranian village, Fordow represents what Israel describes as one of the most critical sites in Iran's alleged pursuit of a nuclear weapon.



Built into a mountain range and hidden from plain sight, Fordow lies an estimated 80 to 90 meters underground. The site is fortified with thick layers of reinforced concrete and protected by advanced air defense systems, according to Western intelligence reports. These features make any potential strike against the facility a daunting military challenge.



Although detailed schematics of Fordow remain classified, experts believe the underground complex includes a uranium enrichment hall, secondary tunnel networks, central monitoring and control rooms, two main entrances, and an emergency exit.



The difficulty of striking such a fortified site has led analysts to question whether Israel alone has the military capacity to neutralize it effectively.



Western estimates suggest that Israel lacks the deep-penetration weaponry needed for such an operation, which has led Israeli officials to press Washington for support — specifically for bunker-busting munitions only the U.S. possesses.



For now, the world's eyes remain fixed on Fordow as speculation mounts over whether the United States will lend Israel the military support necessary for a potential strike. This move could ignite dangerous regional repercussions.