TikTok sues Montana over its controversial new law banning the app

Variety
2023-05-23 | 11:36
High views
TikTok sues Montana over its controversial new law banning the app
TikTok sues Montana over its controversial new law banning the app

Last week, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed a law that banned TikTok in the state. Now the company is hitting back with a lawsuit that aims to keep the app available to Montanans.

In the complaint, TikTok argues that Montana’s ban violates the Constitution by limiting the company’s right to host and distribute user-created content. TikTok also argues that Montana is overstepping its role by attempting to legislate matters of national security rather than deferring to federal regulators, placing an undue burden on its ability to conduct interstate business in the process.

TikTok is asking the court for an injunction to block Montana’s ban, which, if granted, would allow the app to conduct business as usual in the state while the courts sort out the relevant issues.
 

