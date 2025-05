LBCI’s Nada Andraos makes first appearance after stray bullet injury, urges return of state authority

Lebanese journalist and senior LBCI reporter Nada Andraos made her first public appearance after being struck by a stray bullet, expressing gratitude for her recovery and calling for the return of state authority in Lebanon.



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Andraos expressed gratitude for being alive and used the moment to highlight the growing dangers faced by civilians due to lawlessness.



"I hope the state's authority returns," she said, in a clear call for stronger governance and public safety.



Andraos, a senior reporter, talk show host, and news anchor, was injured by a stray bullet in her thigh while leaving Tripoli after covering the municipal and mukhtar elections there.



Her case drew public sympathy and reignited debate around gun control and the state's role in ensuring security.