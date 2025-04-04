LBCI sources: Judge Ali Ibrahim detains Karim Salam following complaint by MP Farid Boustani

LBCI has learned that Financial Prosecutor Judge Ali Ibrahim has ordered the detention of Karim Salam based on a legal complaint submitted by MP Farid Boustani.



However, contrary to some reports, former Minister Amin Salam—Karim's brother—has neither been detained nor summoned for questioning.



Sources added that any potential summons for Amin Salam would depend on investigative findings from the examining magistrate.