Microsoft brings avatars to Teams enterprise customers to spruce up meetings

The tedium of videoconferencing getting you down? Fret not. You’ll be pleased to know that, if you’re a Teams users, avatars are now generally available for all Microsoft 365 Business and Enterprise licenses starting this week in the Teams desktop app on Windows and Mac. Hurrah.



Microsoft notes that avatars for Microsoft Teams “offer an alternative to the current binary option of video or no video” and feature “customizable avatars and reactions,” giving users the option of a camera break “while encouraging engagement and fun.” I’m not sure I’d go that far. But hey, they make for a more entertaining work call than a blank screen — supposedly.