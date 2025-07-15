Lebanon’s FM urges EU to uphold sovereignty, warns of ongoing Israeli threats

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to asserting full sovereignty over all of its territory, as outlined in the Taif Agreement and reiterated in the government’s policy statement.



Speaking at the 5th EU-Southern Neighbourhood Ministerial Meeting in Brussels, Rajji called on the EU to support Lebanon’s right to full sovereignty, provide guarantees to prevent future escalation and launch a comprehensive initiative to support the Lebanese army.



He emphasized that the army remains the sole legitimate armed force in southern Lebanon, alongside UNIFIL, and is a key pillar of peace and security.



Rajji highlighted that the Lebanese army has significantly bolstered its deployment south of the Litani River, with troop numbers expected to reach 10,000—a clear indication of Lebanon’s determination to protect national sovereignty and promote regional stability.



He warned that the continued occupation of five strategic hilltops—despite a U.S.- and French-mediated agreement—remains a significant obstacle to de-escalation in southern Lebanon.



He added that ongoing drone attacks and strikes in both the South and the Bekaa Valley demand urgent international attention.





Rajji urged the European Union to mobilize its diplomatic efforts to stop these violations and to uphold Lebanon’s right to full sovereignty. He cautioned that weakening the role of the Lebanese army would endanger regional stability and reiterated the importance of renewing UNIFIL’s mandate for another year.



He also proposed a joint Euro-Arab conference dedicated to Lebanon’s reconstruction and economic recovery and addressed the issue of Syrian displacement—calling for the launch of a safe, dignified, and coordinated return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.