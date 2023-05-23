Microsoft launches Fabric, a new end-to-end data and analytics platform

Microsoft launched Microsoft Fabric, a new end-to-end data and analytics platform (not to be confused with Azure Service Fabric). The new platform centers around Microsoft’s OneLake data lake, but can also pull in data from Amazon S3 and (soon) Google Cloud Platform, and includes everything from integration tools, a Spark-based data engineering platform, a real-time analytics platform and, thanks to the newly improved Power BI, an easy-to-use visualization and AI-based analytics tool. There is also a new no-code developer experience that allows users to monitor their data in real time and trigger actions and notifications based on it. All of these tools are tightly integrated and, of course, Microsoft will also integrate its AI Copilot into Fabric.