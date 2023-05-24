Netflix begins its password sharing crackdown in the US and global markets

Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing is now beginning to roll out to US subscribers and other global markets, after a delayed launch. The streamer had originally planned to introduce “paid sharing” to US subscribers in the first quarter of this year but pushed the start date back to the summer, after seeing cancellations in markets where it had already launched the changes. Under the new rules, US subscribers will have to either kick people off their Netflix account or pay $7.99/month for an additional membership for those outside their main household.



Similar changes will roll out to dozens of global markets in the coming weeks and months.