Israel army says sirens sound in north after Iran missile launch

Middle East News
19-06-2025 | 09:53
High views

0min


Israel's military said sirens sounded in the country's north on Thursday after missiles were fired from Iran on the seventh day of war between the two countries.

A military statement said that "sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," with the army's Home Front Command saying air raid warnings were activated in large parts of the north.



