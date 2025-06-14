In the crossfire: Can Lebanon stay out of the Iran-Israel war?

News Bulletin Reports
14-06-2025 | 13:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
In the crossfire: Can Lebanon stay out of the Iran-Israel war?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
In the crossfire: Can Lebanon stay out of the Iran-Israel war?

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi    

As drones, rockets, and warplanes traversed Lebanon's skies amid the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, Lebanese authorities are intensifying political and security efforts to prevent the country from being pulled into the widening regional war.

On the ground in South Lebanon, the Lebanese Army has bolstered its deployment at sensitive locations to prevent rocket launches that could provoke further escalation. Measures have also been tightened at checkpoints leading to areas south of the Litani River to prevent any armed group from exploiting the volatile situation.

In parallel with military and security efforts across the southern region, Lebanese intelligence services have issued explicit warnings to Palestinian factions, urging them not to involve Lebanon in the conflict under any pretext. 

Security sources noted that through formal communication channels, they sensed a clear stance from Hezbollah to avoid engagement in the current conflict and to keep Lebanon out of the hostilities.

Despite repeated Israeli airstrikes and the assassination of several Hezbollah members following the ceasefire agreement, the group has refrained from retaliating. 

Sources indicate that Lebanese security attention is also focused on the country's interior and the Syrian border in northern Bekaa, where concerns remain about the potential for opportunistic infiltration or clashes. An exchange of fire on the border Friday was described as limited in scope, with no reports of Syrian reinforcements entering the area.

President Joseph Aoun chaired a high-level security meeting with the ministers of interior, defense, and public works, as well as the heads of Lebanon's security agencies, to assess recent developments. The resulting statement emphasized steps being taken to maintain internal stability, ensure the safety of civil aviation, and preserve operational readiness.

Amid the ongoing regional and international developments, Lebanon continues to prioritize the renewal of the U.N. peacekeeping force mandate in the south. 

Recent Israeli media claims suggesting the mission might be canceled were denied by U.S. officials. This position was reinforced by a visiting U.S. delegation in Beirut this week, which met with key stakeholders and heard both the UNIFIL and Lebanese perspectives. 

Lebanese authorities emphasized the critical role of UNIFIL in supporting the Lebanese Army and maintaining stability along the southern border, warning that a withdrawal would isolate the army and risk further destabilizing the region.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Crossfire

Lebanon

Iran

Israel

War

LBCI Next
Blackout and blowback: Inside the first day of Iran-Israel war
Flight 'chaos' in the Middle East: Israel's strikes on Iran grounds thousands amid growing uncertainty
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-25

In Lebanon's Matn, the municipal union battle heats up — can development stay above politics?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Blackout and blowback: Inside the first day of Iran-Israel war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-28

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The world can attest that Lebanon has respected the ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
11:14

Netanyahu says Israel will strike 'every target of the ayatollah regime' in Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Beirut Airport reopens airspace: Will the skies stay open?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Cracks in the axis: How the region slid toward direct confrontation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Blackout and blowback: Inside the first day of Iran-Israel war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-13

Flight 'chaos' in the Middle East: Israel's strikes on Iran grounds thousands amid growing uncertainty

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-22

UAE reaffirms support for Lebanon's unity in meeting between leaders

LBCI
Middle East News
00:28

Israeli army says destroyed uranium facilities in Isfahan, Iran

LBCI
World News
2025-04-21

Israel president hails Pope Francis' 'boundless compassion'

LBCI
World News
2025-06-04

Germany starts hunt for more air defenses as Zelensky pleads for Patriots

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:22

MEA suspends all inbound flights to Beirut and cancels morning departures amid uncertainty

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:14

LBCI sources: Lebanon closes its airspace until 6 a.m.

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

MEA resumes flights after reopening of Lebanese airspace

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

Lebanon reopens airspace following regional assessments: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
02:54

Iranian army spokesman: Next missile launch will involve 2,000 missiles, far exceeding previous strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
11:28

Fars News Agency: Israel targets south Pars gas field facilities in Iran's Bushehr Province

LBCI
Middle East News
02:35

Israel deploys more reserve troops along Lebanon and Syria borders: Yedioth Ahronoth

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

MEA cancels Iraq flights amid ongoing airspace closure

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More